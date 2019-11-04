VICTORIA -- A 34-year-old man is facing charges of breaking and entering, theft and sexual assault with a weapon after a reported home invasion in the North Cowichan area.

Mounties say they received a call in the early morning hours of Oct. 27 for a break-in at a North Cowichan home. When police arrived, their attempts to find the assailant were unsuccessful.

Police discovered that one occupant of the home had been sexually assaulted during the break-in.

On Oct. 31, officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3200-block of Moorfield Road in Duncan.

Kamal Bhoondpaul, 34, was arrested and has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, theft and uttering threats. Bhoondpaul remains in custody.

Police believe the attack was an isolated event and the perpetrator acted alone.

"Public safety was a primary concern and a vast number of resources were used to advance the investigation as quickly as possible," said RCMP Cpl. Cari Lougheed. "The investigation is continuing to ensure all available evidence required to support a successful prosecution has been gathered."