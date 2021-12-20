Man charged for stabbing of Nanaimo, B.C. couple

Nanaimo RCMP say a man who was arrested for a serious stabbing over the weekend has formally been charged for the attack.

Police say that 20-year-old Anthony Nielsen of Nanaimo has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon for allegedly stabbing a couple in their home on Saturday evening.

Nielsen was arrested Saturday night without incident, police said on Sunday.

He will remain in police custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday.

The couple, a man and woman in their 60's, remain in hospital for treatment of "significant injuries."

The investigating is ongoing, say RCMP.