Man charged after hit-and-run crash near Nanaimo injures woman, dog

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say a 34-year-old man has been charged after a hit-and-run crash sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries earlier this year.

The collision occurred on Lorenzen Lane in Lantzville, B.C., around 3:30 p.m. on March 4.

A 54-year-old woman was taken to hospital and her dog was also injured in the crash, police said Thursday.

The injured woman told police she and her husband were walking single-file with their two dogs when a vehicle struck her from behind.

The collision forced the couple and both dogs into the ditch, police said.

"Before the suspect vehicle could drive off, her husband managed to obtain a partial plate and description of the suspect vehicle," the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital for treatment. The injured dog later required a full knee replacement, police said.

Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said the investigation was "complicated and time-consuming" but investigators were able to identify a suspect driver.

Joel Salazar, 34, of Lantzville, has been charged with one count of failing to stop after accident and failing to offer assistance; and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police said Salazar is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Nanaimo provincial court on Jan. 31, 2023.