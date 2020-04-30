VICTORIA -- One man has been arrested and one woman is recovering in hospital following a stabbing in Nanaimo Wednesday.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident occurred at a home on Gleaner Drive at roughly 2 a.m.

Police say the man, who was known to the victim, allegedly tried to rob the woman for cash.

When the victim refused, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her. He then fled the area.

After the incident, paramedics arrived and transported the woman, 28, to a Nanaimo hospital. Police say she received serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, Mounties say that officers located the man shortly after the altercation and arrested him without incident.

Police say that the man was in possession of several knives upon his arrest.

Michael Hansen, 31, of Nanaimo, is now facing charges of assault with a weapon, robbery and uttering death threats.

Police say he has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo provincial court on July 21.