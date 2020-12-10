VICTORIA -- Mounties in Duncan are investigating an assault on the side of the highway Thursday.

One man has been arrested and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Several officers were on scene Thursday morning, placing evidence markers and photographing the ground along both sides of the Trans-Canada Highway near Boys Road.

The investigation began shortly after 7 a.m. when officers confirmed an assault had occurred.

Forensic investigators and police dogs were called to the scene to gather evidence.

RCMP Const. Pamela Bolton says the investigation is ongoing.