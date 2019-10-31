Police in the remote coastal community of Nootka Sound found a man suffering from serious stab wounds Wednesday.

RCMP officers were called to a home just after 4 p.m. for complaints of an assault. Inside the house, police found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Officers immediately began to give the victim first aid, but determined he needed more advanced medical care.

As police and paramedics looked after the victim, they received information that the man who allegedly stabbed him was nearby. Officers were able to locate the alleged perpetrator and arrest him.

Paramedics and police were able to have the victim airlifted to hospital.

The stabbing remains under investigation and the alleged assailant remains in custody.

Nootka Sound is a remote Vancouver Island community located 130 kilometres west of Campbell River.