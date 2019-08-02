

CTV Vancouver Island





A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with sexual assaults involving sex trade workers in Nanaimo, according to RCMP.

On Thursday, Stephen Bradley Ewing was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with three counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

The charges are in relation to incidents that happened between March and October 2018.

Ewing was taken into custody and has since been released on recognizance with a $50,000 surety.

He must abide by a number of conditions including no contact with his alleged victims, no internet use, no contact with anybody under the age of 18 and he must not possess any weapons.

Ewing is a Port Alberni resident and investigators believe there may be more incidents that may have gone unreported.

"We strongly believe there are people in our community and possibly throughout central Vancouver Island, that may have information which will further this investigation," Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Const. Gary O'Brien said in a statement.

Police have taken the unusual step of releasing Ewing's photo in the hope that more tips or possible victims may come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mike Baylin of Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.