Man arrested in Parksville has died after 'serious injury': police watchdog
Monday, July 24, 2023 update: A man who was hospitalized with serious injuries after being arrested in Parksville, B.C., last week has died, according to the province’s police watchdog.
The man reportedly “appeared unwell” when being released from police custody on July 19 after spending a night in the Oceanside RCMP detachment for allegedly “causing a disturbance.”
He was taken to hospital, where he was found to have “suffered a serious injury.”
The Independent Investigations Office said the man subsequently died on Friday.
The IIO says it will continue investigating and “will determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.”
The original story follows below:
British Columbia’s police oversight agency is investigating after a man in Parksville sustained unspecified, but serious, injuries.
Mounties reported to the Independent Investigations Office that on Tuesday evening, officers responded to calls about a man allegedly “causing a disturbance” in the 100 block of Island Highway West.
Police arrested the man and put him in a cell at the Oceanside RCMP detachment.
When he was being released the following morning, officers reportedly “noted he appeared unwell” and called emergency health services.
The man was taken to hospital, where he was found to have “suffered a serious injury.”
The IIO says police notified it of the incident on Thursday, when “police became aware of seriousness of the man’s condition.”
Investigators say they are seeking to confirm when and how the man was injured, and if police played a role in his condition.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on its website.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
Canadian housing agency staff received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022
Staff at Canada's national housing agency received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022 according to documents released through access to information requests.
BREAKING | Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
BREAKING | 5 people taken to hospital with minor injuries after light rail train in Toronto separates, derails
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a derailment involving a train on the Line 3 Scarborough RT on Monday night.
Freeland says feds' ability to spend 'not infinite' as Toronto requests more money
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the province of Ontario should be contributing more to the City of Toronto, amid requests from Canada's largest municipality for more money to help address its budgetary shortfall.
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
'Highly resistant' gonorrhea on the rise in Canada, other countries: World Health Organization
Several countries, including Canada, are seeing a spike in cases of gonorrhea that are 'highly resistant' to existing treatments, according to the World Health Organization’s most recent guidance for testing for and diagnosing sexually transmitted infections.
Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school
New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Ontario on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
-
Horse's death at Vancouver's Deighton Cup under investigation, witness 'shocked' and 'horrified'
Vancouver’s version of the Kentucky Derby is being marked by tragedy after one horse died during the event over the weekend.
-
Person stabbed in the face during fight in Chinatown, suspect arrested: VPD
A person was stabbed in the face during a fight in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood Sunday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado warning, advisory issued in western Alberta
A tornado warning was issued Monday night for Yellowhead County after a funnel cloud was reported near the hamlet of Cynthia, Alta.
-
'A marvellous light show': Overnight storm rattles Edmonton area, swamps town to the east
Wicked lightning, rolling thunder and a burst of hard rain struck the Alberta capital early Monday morning, while the town of Tofield to the east may have been the hardest hit.
-
First Nation south of Edmonton reintroduces plains bison to homelands at Masckwacis
The reintroduction of plains bison Monday to land at Maskwacis was the culmination of a four-year effort to reintroduce them to Maskwacis by the Louis Bull Tribe and Elk Island National Park.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 5 people taken to hospital with minor injuries after light rail train in Toronto separates, derails
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a derailment involving a train on the Line 3 Scarborough RT on Monday night.
-
One person in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a condominium building in Etobicoke on Monday night.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells Chow
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
-
Calgarians find ways to beat the heat and enjoy a sunny summer day outdoors
As we near the end of July and the thermometer climbs above 30 C, many Calgarians are spending time outside but are also doing their best to do it smartly.
-
Province announces $68M in affordable housing grants for low income Albertans
Alberta's provincial government has announced $68 million in grants for affordable housing projects.
Montreal
-
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group asked for permission on Monday to appeal a Quebec Superior Court ruling that denied their request to suspend the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
-
Man dead following crash between vehicle and tanker truck in the Laurentians
A crash in the Laurentians involving a tanker truck carrying gasoline left one man seriously injured and sent fuel spilling across the road Monday.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais region
Quebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
-
Missing swimmer found, another still unaccounted for: RCMP
A missing swimmer has been found and taken to hospital after a search was conducted in a Colchester County, N.S., river.
-
Flooding leads to mandatory evacuations in South Shore of Nova Scotia
Residents and campers at a campground in Mahone Bay, N.S., have been forced to evacuate due to flooding damage.
Winnipeg
-
'I keep getting bumped': Manitoba woman left waiting a week for surgery with broken leg
A Manitoba woman has been waiting for a week with a broken leg, waiting for surgery that remains out of reach, with no end in sight.
-
Liquor and Lotteries employees plan more strike walkouts this week: union
All unionized employees for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will once again be walking out this week as the union president said there is still no deal.
-
'They can't wait to get here': Thousands expected for 2023 World Police and Fire Games, boosting Winnipeg's economy
The start of the 2023 World Police and Fire Games is just days away, and the event is expected to bring thousands of people to Winnipeg, which could be a big boost for the local economy.
Kitchener
-
Here’s why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A driver has been charged following a crash near Erin, Ont. that claimed the life of a 31-year-old.
-
Mosquito pool in Brantford tests positive for West Nile
Health officials from Brantford are warning residents after mosquitoes collected from a residential neighbourhood tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 cases remain low despite recent uptick
Saskatchewan's latest COVID-19 status report shows an uptick in confirmed cases, although numbers are low overall.
-
Sask. nets 175 medals at 2023 North American Indigenous Games
It was a successful competition for Team Saskatchewan, winning more medals than any other delegation at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).
-
'A game changer': Saskatchewan's first water rescue and training centre opens
A ceremony in Echo Valley marked the opening of the first dedicated water rescue base and training centre in Saskatchewan for the members of the Amphibious Response Support Unit ONE.
Barrie
-
19-year-old Barrie man charged after young man is struck and killed in city's south end
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an international student was struck and killed in Barrie's south end on Friday night.
-
Police hunt for armed man thrown out of Barrie establishment
Police in Barrie are appealing to the public for help identifying an allegedly armed man following an incident over the weekend.
-
Road work along busy street in Barrie's northeast end nears completion
Crews are working on the replacement of asphalt to a depth of 90 millimetres along Georgian Drive in Barrie while fixing cracks in the road's base, which is part of a $128 million investment by the City of Barrie that aims to spend money now to prevent more expensive problems long term.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department warns of heat-related dangers
Saskatoon is getting a sizzling hot start to the week and keeping safe in this heat has become a top priority.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing victim to death in Sudbury
The man responsible for a fatal stabbing in Sudbury in 2021 pled guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
-
Starving bear in northwest Ont. was blinded in one eye, left to suffer
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry are asking the public for help in finding the person that wounded a bear and left it to suffer in northwestern Ontario.