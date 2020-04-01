VICTORIA -- A man is in custody following a string of suspicious fires in the Saanich and Oak Bay areas.

The man is facing charges of arson and mischief for a series of fires lit early Monday morning.

The first series of fires occurred near Camosun College’s Lansdowne Campus, according to police.

The largest of the fires involved three parked vehicles at the college, which caused “extensive” damage.

Hours later, police were called to a series of fires near Lansdowne Middle School.

Police discovered that several garbage cans were set ablaze in the area. All of the fires are believed to have been lit between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. March 30.

While Saanich police were called to the fires, the department says that the fires were technically within the municipality of Oak Bay.

Justin Lanouette, 27, is now facing two charges of arson and one charge of mischief under $5,000.