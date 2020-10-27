VICTORIA -- A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he spray-painted an RCMP cruiser in Nanaimo.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at a Tim Hortons on Wallace Street.

An officer responded to a complaint of graffiti at the business. Store employees told police someone had spray-painted the floor and left just before police arrived.

While the officer photographed the floor, someone shouted that a man was spray-painting the police car.

The officer ran outside and found a man standing on the hood of the RCMP vehicle and painting the windshield.

The man hopped off the hood as the officer approached and then allegedly sprayed the side of the car.

The man was arrested immediately. While gathering up the man’s belonging’s police say the officer found a small quantity of crystal meth.

The 24-year-old man was arrested for mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

The officer was able to remove the paint from the vehicle using graffiti wipes.

The man faces two charges of mischief. No charges were laid for drug possession.

He is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo provincial court in early February.