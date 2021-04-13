VICTORIA -- Campbell River RCMP say a man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man.

The initial report of the incident came in around 2 p.m. on April 10 in the 1300-block of Dogwood Street. At the time, police were told that a man in a tracksuit had pulled a gun and pointed it at another man. Mounties believe that both individuals were known to each other.

Police say they identified a suspect and arrested him without incident the same day.

One day later, on April 11, Mounties say they conducted a search warrant at a home in Campbell River that was connected to the investigation. Inside, police found multiple guns, ammunition, and several substances including suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and MDMA.

The man who was arrested, Ray Sharkey of Campbell River, is now facing 16 charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, according to RCMP. He appeared in court on Monday and currently remains in police custody.

"There was an immense amount of teamwork (involved) to ensure that this investigation was conducted as quickly and safely as possible," said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"Whenever we are dealing with firearms in the community being used in such a brazen manner there is an inherent risk that needs to be managed."

Tyre says that officers from several departments, including the major crimes unit, forensics unit and police dog services participated in the investigation.

"All the officers who took part in the investigation handled themselves with a level of professionalism that ensured the incident did not escalate out of control and that the community at large remained safe," said Tyre.