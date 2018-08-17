

Nikita Ganovicheff, CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria man was arrested Thursday after an investigation into an indecent act in Beacon Hill Park last week.

Officers were called to Bridge Way in Beacon Hill Park Aug. 9 just after 6:30 p.m.

A woman told police she was sitting and reading, near the rock bridge over Goodacre Lake, when a man walking his bike approached her and sat next to her. He began to ask what she felt were inappropriate questions and then exposed himself.

Victoria police are recommending three charges against the suspect, who they say was known to them.

Officers are recommending one count of committing an indecent act and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The man was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Officers are continuing investigations into other reported indecent acts in the area to see if any are related.