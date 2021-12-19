Man arrested for attempted murder after double-stabbing in Nanaimo, RCMP say

Two people are in hospital with serious stab wounds and a man is in custody for attempted murder after an incident in a Nanaimo home Saturday night, RCMP said Sunday.

The stabbings occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the victims' home, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

The victims, both in their 60s, called 911 to report the incident, and that the suspect had fled, police said, adding that the victims and the suspect knew each other.

The victims were treated for multiple stab wounds and taken to hospital, police said.

Investigators tracked the suspect - a man in his early 20s - to a home on Boundary Crescent, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to RCMP. Police did not share the location of the home where the stabbings occurred.

Police said the suspect remained in custody Sunday and would be facing "a number of charges including attempted murder."

“Investigators are confident there are no other suspects involved and that this was an isolated incident not connected to the recent gun violence that has occurred in Nanaimo,” said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien, in the release.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone who has information related to the incident to get in touch with them by calling 250-754-2345, and quoting file number 2021-46614.