Man arrested for arson after fire spotted at Sidney, B.C., construction site

A Victoria man was arrested in Sidney, B.C., on Tuesday for allegedly starting a fire at a construction site, according to RCMP.

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP were initially called to the construction site in the 9700-block of Third Street for a report of a break and enter.

When officers arrived, however, they found the building was on fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, police say.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s was located at the scene and was arrested for arson, according to RCMP.

"Police believe that this fire was intentionally started and the man is being held at this time pending a court appearance," said RCMP in a release Tuesday.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing, but officers believe the incident is isolated.

"Thanks to the swift response of both police and firefighters, this event was quickly resolved," said Cpl. Andres Sanchez of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP in a statement.

"We are thankful that the building was not occupied at the time and that our first responders were able to manage this event safely and professionally," he said.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.