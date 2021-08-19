VICTORIA -- Victoria police say a man was arrested at gunpoint after he reportedly made threats against another man while armed with a knife.

The arrest occurred just before 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue.

Police say they were called to the scene after one man pulled out a knife and threatened another man following a "verbal dispute."

The suspect then fled the area and entered a grocery store in the same block, according to VicPD.

Police arrived at the scene, along with a police dog team, and spotted the man as he was leaving the grocery store.

"Due to the fact that the man was believed to be armed with a weapon and had just committed a violent offence, officers arrested the suspect at gunpoint," said Victoria police in a release Thursday.

As the man was being arrested, police say officers found three knives on his person, as well as a pair of brass knuckles.

Police say the man now faces recommended charges of breach of probation since he was on probation conditions that restricted him from possessing any kind of weapon.

No one was hurt during the incident, police say.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.