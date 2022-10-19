Man arrested as Saanich police investigate 2 homicides

Saanich police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit say one man has been arrested as they investigate two homicides that "appear to be related" Wednesday.

Police say they do not believe there's any additional risk to the public as the investigation unfolds.

"More information is expected to be released later," said Saanich Police D/Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a statement Wednesday evening.

Saanich police are pictured at a home on Bethune Avenue on Oct. 19, 2022. (CTV News)

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police cordoned off Bethune Avenue near the Uptown shopping centre due to a "significant incident."

Officers remained at the scene early Wednesday evening and police said drivers should expect traffic delays in the 3400 block of Bethune Avenue, and on Blanshard Street near Saanich Road, for some time.

Saanich police are investigating an area close to the intersection of Blanshard Street and Saanich Road. Oct. 19, 2022. (CTV News)

Police tape could be seen on Bethune Avenue stretching down to Rutledge Park early Wednesday afternoon.