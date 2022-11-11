Man arrested after woman assaulted, held against her will in Victoria condo

Victoria police took a man into custody Tuesday night after responding to a call about ongoing threats and assaults against a woman who was held against her will at a downtown condo.

Patrol officers responded around 9 p.m. and found the suspect and the woman barricaded inside a condo unit, police said in a release Thursday.

Nearby condo units were evacuated while crisis negotiators and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responded to the scene.

Police say the negotiators worked for several hours to free the woman from the suite.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, police used a noise device to convince the suspect to surrender.

He was taken into custody uninjured and without incident, police said.

He has been charged with one count of assault.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Victoria police at 250-995-7654.