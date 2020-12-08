VICTORIA -- The man Victoria police took into custody following a serious stabbing on Sunday is no longer considered a suspect, according to police.

Victoria police were called to the 100-block of Gorge Road East for reports of a stabbing around 5:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from "potentially life-threatening" stab wounds.

Two other people at the scene were suffering injuries from bear spray, according to investigators.

Police arrested a man at a nearby temporary housing facility and took him into custody. On Tuesday, police said the man is no longer considered a suspect but is a person of interest in the case.

He remains in custody on an unrelated warrant for failing to attend court, police said.

The perpetrator remains outstanding and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

The perpetrator is described as a 20- to 30-year-old white man wearing a dark hooded sweater and dark baseball hat or toque.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition Tuesday.

Police say the stabbing was the result of an argument and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.