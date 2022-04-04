Man arrested after Victoria father assaulted while walking with family

Victoria police say a man was arrested on Saturday evening after he allegedly attacked another man who was walking with his family in the Rockland area.

The alleged assault occurred around 7 p.m. when a family – comprised of a mother, father, and infant in a stroller – were walking near the intersection of Fort Street and Stadacona Avenue.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a man hitting another man on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, they were told that a man walked up behind the father and "struck him several times in the head" before pushing the mother and stroller onto the road.

The man then ran from the scene, according to police.

Despite being hit and pushed, police say the family was "not physically injured" in the incident.

Nearby witnesses were able to identify the suspect to police, and VicPD officers took the man into custody near the intersection of Fort Street and St. Charles Street without incident, according to police.

The 30-year-old suspect now faces recommended charges of assault. He has since been released from police custody on conditions until his next court date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.