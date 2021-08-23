VICTORIA -- Victoria police say a man was arrested over the weekend after he made repeated threats towards a local business and 911 call-takers.

The incident began around 2 p.m. Friday when police received a report of a man making threats at a business in the 700-block of Finlayson Street.

He reportedly entered the store and threatened staff members before leaving. After he left, he continued to call the business multiple times to repeat his threats against employees and the building itself, according to VicPD.

Police began an investigation and were working to identify the man when, on Saturday, he began calling 911 and threatened call takers "throughout the day," police say.

Investigators were able to identify the man later Saturday and tracked him down to a suite in a multi-unit residential building in the 1800-block of Quadra Street.

When police arrived, the man reportedly barricaded himself inside of the suite and refused to speak with officers.

Crisis negotiators and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were then called to the scene. Around 11 p.m., after several hours of failed negotiation, police say that GVERT officers deployed irritant gas in the suite, prompting the man to surrender.

Police say the man was then taken to hospital for a mental health assessment. No one was hurt during the arrest, according to VicPD.

Victoria police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.