VICTORIA -- Victoria police say a man was arrested at gunpoint on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a person with a knife at a busy beach.

VicPD says officers were called to Beacon Hill Park near Finlayson Point around 5 p.m. after police received a 911 report of an armed man threatening people at the beach.

Witnesses told police that the man "targeted a person on the beach" and threatened to stab them.

The targeted victim did not know the man, say police, prompting the victim and another person to pick up sticks to protect themselves while bystanders called 911.

VicPD officers rushed to the scene and found the man in a nearby section of Beacon Hill Park. He was taken into custody at gunpoint, and police say officers found a knife and illicit substances among the man's possessions.

No one was injured during the incident, according to VicPD.

Police say they are recommending charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and drug possession charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.