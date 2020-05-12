Man arrested after stabbing in Victoria
VICTORIA -- Victoria police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing late Saturday morning.
Patrol officers were called to a hotel in the 2800-block of Douglas Street at 11 a.m. for a report of a fight in progress.
Police say one man suffered a stab wound on the arm and another man fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police searched the area but did not find the man involved until Sunday when an off-duty officer reportedly saw someone driving the suspect vehicle and alerted patrol officers.
Police arrested the man near the intersection of Quadra Street and Topaz Avenue without incident at around 8 p.m.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.