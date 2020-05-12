VICTORIA -- Victoria police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing late Saturday morning.

Patrol officers were called to a hotel in the 2800-block of Douglas Street at 11 a.m. for a report of a fight in progress.

Police say one man suffered a stab wound on the arm and another man fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area but did not find the man involved until Sunday when an off-duty officer reportedly saw someone driving the suspect vehicle and alerted patrol officers.

Police arrested the man near the intersection of Quadra Street and Topaz Avenue without incident at around 8 p.m.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.