VICTORIA -- One man is in custody after he was allegedly spotted trying to break down a bank window while carrying a knife Tuesday.

Saanich police say the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. at the CIBC bank in the 2900-block of Tillicum Road.

Police say they received reports of a man “brandishing a knife” after smashing one of the windows at the bank.

Officers attended the scene and took a 59-year-old man into custody, where he remains. Police are recommending charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

Police say investigators have spoken with witnesses about the incident. However, they are asking for any other witnesses of the event to come forward.

“We believe there may be at least one person in the area of the bank who had a direct interaction with this man, but left before police arrived,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, spokesperson for Saanich police.

“Investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to the arrest of this man.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.