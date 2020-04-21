VICTORIA -- The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested one man following reports of a gunshot in the Duncan area early Sunday morning.

Police say that at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of a gunshot in the Boys Road area of Duncan.

Mounties say the window of a house in the 5000-block of Daniels Crescent was shot.

When police arrived at the home, residents said that no one was injured in the incident.

Officers from a range of departments, including the Emergency Response Team and Forensic Identification Services, searched multiple scenes in the Duncan area.

Police identified multiple suspects and arrested one man for weapons-related offences.

Investigators say that the shooting is believed to be a targeted incident.

“The response and teamwork from multiple detachments and units on Vancouver Island allowed for a quick conclusion of the event,” said Sgt. Adam Tallboy, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP watch commander.

“The goal of first responders is to ensure the safety of the community and its members,” he said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.