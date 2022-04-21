Man arrested after rooftop break-in at Nanaimo business, RCMP say

Mounties in Nanaimo say a man scaled "several downtown rooftops" and broke into a local business on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old's alleged crime spree began around 10 p.m. at a local business on Church Street, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

Police dispatchers received a call from a resident of the area who reported that they could hear footsteps on the roof of the building, Mounties said.

"Officers attended and quickly established that an unknown person had used a stolen ladder to gain access to a heritage building and had unlawfully entered several businesses located on the second floor of the building," police said in the release.

Police surrounded the building and attempted to de-escalate the situation. They said the man "would frequently stick his head out through windows he had previously broken."

The officers' efforts to get the man to leave peacefully "had no impact," police said, adding that they worked with Nanaimo fire crews to breach the front door of the business and prevent the suspect from breaking more windows.

A police service dog was brought in to help apprehend the man, who police described as "unco-operative and highly agitated."

“This was an extremely dynamic situation where investigators were faced with apprehending a highly unpredictable and violent offender who appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances," said Reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, spokesperson for Nanaimo RCMP, in the release.

"Police Service Dog Knight and his handler were instrumental in bringing this critical incident to a relatively quick conclusion.”

The suspect is not from Nanaimo, police said. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The man was later released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in June and is facing charges of breaking and entering, theft under $5,000 and mischief.