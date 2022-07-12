Man arrested after punching officer, leading police on foot chase: VicPD
Man arrested after punching officer, leading police on foot chase: VicPD
Victoria police say one man has been arrested after assaulting an officer and leading police on a foot chase through the city's Burnside and Quadra neighbourhoods Monday.
Patrol officers were called to a supportive housing building in the 700-block of Queens Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. after someone reported several unwanted guests in front of the building.
"As the officer spoke with the group, a man with that group began to act suspiciously," VicPD said in a statement Tuesday.
"The man then gave the investigating patrol officer a false name. When the officer told the man he was under arrest, the man assaulted the officer by punching him in the chest and fled on foot."
The patrol officer called for backup and chased the man on foot.
'HE WENT THAT WAY'
Additional officers responded and saw the man running through the Quadra Heights playground near Rutledge and Villance streets, police said.
"Patrol officers continued to give chase on foot as the man leapt the fences of several residences in the 3100-block of Alder Street," VicPD said.
"When officers briefly lost sight of the suspect, an area resident left their home to call out to officers, 'He went that way,' and pointed officers towards the backyard of a nearby residence."
An officer caught up with the man as he was climbing a fence in the 3100-block of Alder Street.
"The officer pulled the suspect from the fence and brought him to the ground," police said. "The suspect continued to attempt to fight the officer until he was taken into custody. As the officer was taking the man into custody, a pair of brass knuckles fell out of the suspect’s pocket."
The man told officers he was in medical distress and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, police said.
The man was transported to hospital for treatment and then released back into police custody.
Two officers suffered minor injuries during the incident and were treated on scene, police said.
A search of the man's backpack turned up a knife and bear spray, as well as identification and a credit card that police believe were stolen, according to investigators.
The man was taken to police cells and held for a court appearance. Police say he was in breach of conditions ordered as part of his sentence for a prior offence.
Police are recommending charges of assaulting a police officer, obstruction and illegal possession of identity documents, three counts of weapons possession and six charges of violating court-ordered conditions.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Industry committee convening special meeting on Friday to discuss Rogers outage
The House of Commons Industry and Technology committee will hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss undertaking a study on the Rogers outage.
CRTC demands answers from Rogers for network outage
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
What Canada's telcos need to consider when coming up with crisis plan
A former telecom executive says the federal order for Canada's big telecom companies to create a mutual assistance framework to mitigate network outages could backfire as networks become overwhelmed.
'Manifestation of weakness': Zelenskyy condemns Canada for return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is personally condemning Canada over its decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Tag your bag: Travel experts share their thoughts on luggage trackers
With flight cancellations and delays leaving most Canadians worried about air travel, experts say using AirTags to track one's luggage could offer piece of mind for some when flying this summer.
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
Premiers insist on more funding for health care following COVID-19 pandemic: analysis
At every meeting of provincial premiers, the demand has always been the same: more funding from the federal government for health care. But the call coming from year’s meeting is more insistent, says CTV National News Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor, as health-care systems across the country continue to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his US$44B acquisition
Twitter said Tuesday it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the US$44 billion acquisition of the social media company.
Vancouver
-
Woman sexually assaulted, confined in her East Vancouver home: police
A woman was confined and sexually assaulted in her East Vancouver home on Saturday, according to police.
-
'Her voice will not be silenced by the bullets': Killer granted escorted temporary prison absences, denied day parole
A man convicted in the execution-style murder of his stepmother in Langley, B.C., has been denied day parole, but granted escorted temporary absences to attend a support program.
-
B.C. dentist suspended for sexual misconduct
A B.C. dentist who admitted to having "an inappropriate and unprofessional personal and sexual relationship" with a patient has been suspended for eight months.
Edmonton
-
Dog attack at downtown bus stop sends woman to hospital: EPS
A woman was taken to hospital last week after she was bitten by a dog while waiting at a bus stop.
-
10 charged in connection to stolen liquor distribution network in Edmonton
Ten people have been charged and Edmonton police are looking to charge more after busting a network that distributed stolen liquor and other illegal items.
-
Some Albertans will soon need a referral from doctor for PCR testing, province says
The Alberta government says it is changing how it tests people for COVID-19. Starting next week, Albertans who need a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
OPP finds stolen Jeep in shipping container after second attempted driveway theft
A Jeep discovered by Ontario police in a shipping container has been traced back to its owner after the vehicle was stolen over the weekend from a driveway.
-
Woman set on fire on Toronto transit bus remembered as 'kind, joyful and friendly'
A 28-year-old woman who died earlier this month after being doused with a flammable substance and set on fire on a Toronto bus outside Kipling subway station is being remembered as “kind, joyful and friendly.”
Calgary
-
Body of missing boater recovered near Canmore, 1 still unaccounted for
Four people were in the boat when it capsized. One of them was able to get to shore safely, one drowned and two others were reported missing.
-
Millrise Centre Starbucks becomes first Alberta franchise to vote for unionization
Workers at the Millrise Centre Starbucks have become the first Alberta franchise to vote successfully to unionize.
-
Alberta steers away from P3 funding for Deerfoot improvements
The north-south roadway is maintained by Alberta Transportation, and the province is investing $210 million to upgrade priority areas identified in a 2020 Deerfoot Trail Corridor Study.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister Nadine Girault leaves office, not running in fall election for health reasons
Minister of International Relations and Francophonie Nadine Girault announced that she is temporarily stepping down for health reasons and that she will not seek a second term next fall for the same reasons.
-
Ottawa fast-tracking travel visas for Montreal AIDS conference amid sharp criticism
The federal government says it is now prioritizing temporary travel visas for people seeking to attend the International AIDS Conference in Montreal at the end of July.
-
One year later, the Canadiens believe Logan Mailloux deserves a second chance
Logan Mailloux believes he has changed tremendously and is grateful to be participating in his first official activities with the Montreal Canadiens.
Atlantic
-
Former neighbour stands by story RCMP did 'nothing' on N.S. killer's spousal abuse
A former neighbour of the man who carried out the 2020 Nova Scotia mass killing stood by her story on Tuesday that RCMP did "nothing" when she reported a violent domestic assault years before the rampage.
-
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
Nova Scotia's doctor waitlist hits all-time high at 100,000 people
The number of Nova Scotians without a family doctor has hit an all-time high, with over 100,000 people on the waitlist this month.
Winnipeg
-
Families call for licence review of Oakview Place, whistleblower protection in wake of abuse allegations
Two families whose loved ones are alleged victims of abuse at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg want the long-term care home’s licence reviewed and for more protections to be put in place for whistleblowers.
-
CRTC demands answers from Rogers for network outage
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
-
RCMP confirm identity of body found in Assiniboine River
Blue Hills RCMP has confirmed the identity of a body found in the Assiniboine River in Brandon.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo business forced to move to make way for cycling lanes, trail upgrades
A Waterloo business is caught in the middle, as the city and the property owner negotiate under the threat of expropriation.
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Up to 20 teens involved in Kitchener fight
Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.
Regina
-
'A very gentle soul': RPS facility dog Merlot nears retirement from career of victim support
It’s been seven heavy years for Merlot, a Regina Police Service (RPS) facility dog. The nine-year-old Black Labrador Retriever joined RPS in 2015. Her work focuses on helping her handler, Sgt. Tia Froh, during victim interviews, meetings and court testimony.
-
Sask. water conditions mostly improved entering summer months: Water Security Agency
The Water Security Agency (WSA) reported the majority of Sask. lakes and reservoirs are near normal levels after June rainfall improved water supplies.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
-
Three people and dog rescued from Nottawasaga River
Provincial police officers rescued a stranded paddleboarder, her dog and two others from the Nottawasaga River after they spent a night in the bush waiting for help.
-
Suspicious food truck fire under investigation in Barrie
Fire officials are investigating a fire that caused significant damage to a hotdog stand in the Canadian Tire parking lot in Barrie.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon could be entering new COVID-19 wave: researchers
New data suggests Saskatoon could be on the verge of a new wave of COVID-19.
-
At least 40 youth in Saskatoon are homeless, survey finds
A one-day survey in Saskatoon found that 550 people were homeless, including 40 under the age of 18.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirms
The City of Greater Sudbury has its first case of monkeypox after a local resident, who likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area, tested positive, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.