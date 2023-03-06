Man arrested after police find $11K in stolen items at Victoria supportive housing unit

Victoria police say they are recommending 23 charges against a man who is the prime suspect in multiple break-ins and theft investigations.

Police say some of the first break-ins occurred on Feb. 8, when officers were called to a financial services business and a school for reports of break-ins.

Security footage from both locations showed a man carrying a backpack with several papers sticking out of it and wearing similar clothing, police say.

Several documents were stolen from the financial services business, and some electronic equipment was swiped from the school, according to VicPD.

Later in February, police say they were called to a tech company in the 500-block of Head Street on two separate occasions for reports of break-ins and thefts.

The first incident was reported on Feb. 17. Police arrived at the building and found no one inside, but staff were able to confirm a window had been opened and several unique pieces of technology were missing.

"Some of these items are proprietary to the company and are not available anywhere else," said VicPD in a release Monday.

Then, on Feb. 26, police say they were called to the same tech company after an alarm had been activated at about 3:40 a.m.

"This time, officers discovered a window from the building had been removed and again cleared the building to ensure no suspects remained inside," said VicPD.

The company was able to confirm that several more items were stolen in the second incident.

"Following the break and enter investigations, staff with our analysis and intelligence section liaised with partners in the region and discovered potential links to number of similar break and enters," said Victoria police.

"They identified a suspect and worked to locate him."

The suspect was eventually tracked down to a supportive housing building in the 700-block of Queens Avenue.

On March 3, police executed a search warrant on the suspect's unit at the building and found approximately $11,000 worth of stolen items inside, including property that was linked to several investigations.

Meanwhile, the man was found hiding under a mattress, police say.

After the man was taken into custody, police found he was breaching multiple court-ordered conditions that were related to previous convictions.

Police are now recommending 23 charges against the man: