

Eric Lloyd, CTV Vancouver Island





A man who pointed an airsoft gun at an RCMP officer is facing possible charges following a tense incident at a rural Vancouver Island home.

On Jan. 18, West Shore RCMP were responding to a home in Metchosin for reports of a man who was threatening to harm himself. On their way to the property, police were notified that the man had grabbed the airsoft gun and left the house. Officers were on high alert when they arrived on the scene, West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said.

“It is important to note at the time of response police had not yet confirmed if the gun was in fact an airsoft gun or if it was a real long gun,” Saggar said.

Police quickly found the distraught man in the backyard. He was holding what appeared to be a long gun. He was pointing it at police and yelling at them to shoot him, Saggar said. Police approached, ordering the man to drop the gun.

“Police were about 10 feet away from the male when he abruptly brought the gun up to his shoulder and pointed it directly at Sgt. Lea’s chest,” Saggar said.

Saggar said the sergeant moved in and took control of the situation and the man was arrested without further incident.

“He indicated to me that because he was such a short distance away … he had to make a very quick decision,” Saggar said. “Either he was going to move in and engage this individual with hands-on techniques or he was going to have to look for cover. And at that point on a rural property looking for cover is a difficult situation to be in.”

The sergeant is a senior member of the RCMP with extensive training through the emergency response team program. His experience is being directly credited for what may otherwise have been a traumatic ending.

“I’ve spoken to other police officers who were at the scene and then seized this firearm and told me there’s no way, at 10 feet away, that they would have been able to tell that this not a real rifle,” Saggar said. “We want to use this incident to highlight the challenges of police work. This investigation was fast and dynamic. Officers that arrived on scene had to disseminate information very quickly and act accordingly.”

The man was held in custody overnight. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 21 and faces possible charges including having a weapon that’s dangerous to the public, pointing a firearm, and assault with a weapon.