VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria have arrested one man after a standoff at a downtown apartment building Sunday morning.

Heavily armoured officers from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were called to the scene on Yates Street near Ormond Street, where the man had reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment.

As a precaution, they evacuated the building, police said in a news release.

Victoria police told CTV News Vancouver Island the man fired a gun through his apartment wall into an adjacent apartment, where a family was living. No one was injured in the shooting incident, police said, adding they don't believe the family was targeted.

They said the man they arrested is known to police and will remain in custody.

Officers on a loudspeaker could be heard calling on the man to surrender for his own safety and the safety of others in the building.

The standoff began as a shots-fired call just after 6 a.m., police said in their release. Crisis negotiators made contact with the man, who was "uncooperative," police said.

The standoff lasted until just after 10 a.m., when police forced open the suspect's door and arrested him without incident. Shortly before the arrest, a loud bang was heard, set off by officers. It was followed by the fire alarm in the building going off.

Police have arrested one man after he barricaded himself inside an apartment building in #YYJ. pic.twitter.com/naMnx52p7C — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) May 24, 2020

Video from the scene showed police talking to the man they arrested while he leaned on the back bumper of an ambulance. He then climbed into the ambulance, followed by paramedics.

Police said there were no injuries in the incident, and their investigation is ongoing.