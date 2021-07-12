VICTORIA -- A Victoria man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly chased a Victoria police vehicle while carrying a knife.

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. Saturday while police were working with Victoria bylaw officers in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

When VicPD officers were leaving the area, police say a man began chasing their police vehicle while brandishing a double-edged knife.

The man did not make contact with the car before he gave up and returned to an encampment, according to Victoria police.

VicPD officers later returned to the scene and arrested the man for possession of a weapon.

During the arrest, police say they found the knife and learned that the man was already on release conditions that prohibited from possessing any kind of weapon.

The man is now facing recommended charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.