Man arrested after break-in at Saanich BC Hydro office

Saanich police say a 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a BC Hydro office early Friday morning.

The break-in occurred at roughly 3:20 a.m. at BC Hydro's district office in the 4400-block of West Saanich Road.

An alarm at the compound alerted police to the break-in, police say, and multiple officers and a police dog were dispatched to the scene.

When police arrived, they spotted a man leaving the workplace. He was apprehended without incident, according to Saanich police.

"Having real-time updates from security in this instance was a key asset that helped our officers make this swift arrest," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Friday.

The man now faces a recommended charge of breaking and entering.

He has since been released from custody with conditions until his next court date.