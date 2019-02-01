

A man wanted on an arrest warrant was taken into police custody Friday morning after he barricaded himself inside an apartment.

An armoured vehicle was parked outside a residential building in the 300-block of Burnside Road with police officers yelling for the man to come outside.

According to officials, the man is barred from residing at the property by court-ordered conditions.

Police officers negotiated with the man to turn himself in over the last several days, speaking with him on multiple occasions. The man refused to surrender and eventually barricaded himself inside a suite.

Officers used tear gas during the standoff and arrested the man around 9 a.m.

He is being held in custody awaiting his for court date.