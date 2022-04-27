Man arrested after attempting to set fire to occupied boat: Victoria police

Victoria police say a man was arrested Wednesday morning after he poured gasoline on a boat that had two people aboard and "attempted to set it on fire."

Police were called to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. at a dock in the 500-block of Head Street in Esquimalt.

The gasoline was not ignited and the suspect fled the area before police arrived, according to VicPD.

Officers received a description of the suspect and located the man around 8 a.m. in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

Police are recommending charges of attempted arson with disregard for human life, and uttering threats against the man.

Investigators say the victims and suspect are known to each other, and police believe it was a targeted incident.

Recently, a Victoria priest's home was set on fire after someone reportedly poured gasoline on it. VicPD says there's no indication at this time that Wednesday's incident is related to "any other ongoing arson investigations."

Anyone with information on the attempted boat fire is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.