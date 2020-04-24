VICTORIA -- Mounties are looking for witnesses after a man allegedly exposed himself in View Royal last week.

The West Shore RCMP say the incident happened in Thetis Lake Regional Park around 2 p.m. on April 18.

The man was allegedly walking a dog on the main trail in the park and exposing his genitals. Police say there was a family with young children nearby who may have witnessed the incident.

Police responded to the scene and arrested a suspect but are still looking for the family to come forward.

The alleged perpetrator is described as 22 years old, white and approximately 5'8" tall. He was wearing a blue plaid jacket, black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who witnessed the crime is asked to speak to the West Shore RCMP by calling 250-474-2264.