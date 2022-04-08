Man arrested after allegedly crashing into BC Hydro pole in Saanich, fleeing scene

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Friday. (Saanich police) The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Friday. (Saanich police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station

A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario