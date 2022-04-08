Man arrested after allegedly crashing into BC Hydro pole in Saanich, fleeing scene

A 61-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly drove into a BC Hydro pole and then fled the scene of the crash.

Saanich police say they were called about the single-vehicle crash along Cary Road near Baker Street around 7:45 a.m.

"The collision was so powerful that it snapped and dislodged the base of the hydro pole," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Friday. (Saanich police)

When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found, though police say the driver briefly spoke with witnesses before leaving the area.

A police dog was then brought in and officers were able to track down the suspected driver several blocks away, police say.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, though Saanich police say he "remarkably" did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police say that officers at the scene found drugs, drug paraphernalia and bear spray inside of the car following the crash.

Saanich police are now reviewing what the substances are before recommending charges.

The 61-year-old driver has since been released from police custody until his court date next month.

A stretch of Carey Road was closed to traffic for much of Friday as BC Hydro crews made repairs, police say.