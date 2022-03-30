Man arrested after 3 alleged knifepoint robberies in Saanich, Victoria
A man accused of robbing three businesses in Greater Victoria over a roughly 24-hour period has been arrested, according to police.
The first of the three alleged robberies occurred in Saanich just before 5 a.m. on Monday, according to Saanich police.
At the time, police say they were called to a convenience store in the 3200-block of Douglas Street for reports of a robbery with a knife.
Police were told that a man had entered the store, pulled out a knife, and demanded money from the clerk. The worker handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled eastbound towards Blanshard Street.
Police say the clerk was physically uninjured in the incident.
SUBSEQUENT ROBBERIES
That same day, just after 6 p.m., police received a report of a knifepoint robbery at a restaurant in the 3400-block of Douglas Street in Saanich.
The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene, according to police.
The next morning, around 10:30 a.m., Victoria police responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife robbing a business in the 700-block of Bay Street.
Police say the man entered a staff-only area, pulled out a knife, and demanded cash. The man was handed the money and fled the area.
Just four minutes later, VicPD says officers located the man in the 2500-block of Wark Street and took him into custody at gunpoint.
Police say cash and a knife were found on his person.
Staff at the Victoria business were physical uninjured, according to VicPD.
Saanich police say the man arrested by Victoria police on Wednesday is believed to be the man responsible for the two earlier robberies on Tuesday.
Police are recommending charges of robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose against the man.
REMINDER FOR BUSINESSES
Saanich police are encouraging businesses to have plans in place if similar situations occur.
In the event of a robbery, Saanich police recommend that staff remain calm and comply with demands. Once the situation is safe, alert police.
"While we are satisfied that this man has been arrested, we feel this is a good reminder for business owners to talk to their staff on ways to be safe if faced with a similar situation," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades.
"These robberies have not resulted in physical injury, in large part due to staff having complied with the demands of the suspect," he said. "These incidents, with the level and threat of violence involved, can be very emotionally traumatic for all of those involved and support should be offered and provided as needed."
