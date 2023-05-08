Man arrested a dozen times this year arrested again after Victoria break-in

Victoria police say a prolific offender who recently arrived in the city was arrested again early Monday morning following a break-in at a residential building.

Police say they were called to the building along Saghalie Road in Vic West around 5:15 a.m. after building security reported a break and enter.

When officers arrived at the property, they quickly located the suspect, who then fled deeper into the building complex.

A police service dog was called to help find the suspect, and as officers were searching for the man, he allegedly pulled the building's fire alarm, which brought firefighters to the area.

Eventually, officers were able to locate the man and arrested him. Police also found several items in the area that are believed to have been stolen, and located damage to the building's doors and windows.

"The suspect, who is a relatively new arrival to Victoria, has had 44 police contacts and a dozen arrests so far this year," said VicPD in a release Monday.

"He faces outstanding charges for multiple break and enters, as well as car theft, uttering threats, indecent exposure, and sexual assault."

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 extension 1.