

CTV Vancouver Island





A Cowichan Bay man who confronted two men allegedly urinating off a pier was viciously beaten, leaving him in a medically induced coma.

Police said they responded to a report of an assault on Pier 66 in Cowichan Bay Monday, May 27 at 10 p.m.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said when the 58-year-old victim confronted the urinating men, a 41-year-old from Cowichan Bay and a 49-year-old from Sidney, a fight broke out.

The victim was hit in the head by one of the men, then struck his head and was later rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Family members have identified him as Jody Williams.

"He essentially asked them to move along and obviously they didn't like that and they attacked him," said Kat Skakun, the daughter of Williams' common law partner.

She alleged the men were intoxicated when they began attacking Williams.

She said he suffered two skull fractures in the attack and was hemorrhaging in his left frontal brain lobe. He had a portion of skull removed as well as part of his frontal lobe to allow the swelling to come down, Skakun said.

Williams has been put into a medically induced coma while his brain heals.

"They anticipate that he will be in the hospital for many months and could be upwards to a full year," she said.

It's not yet known what will happen when he wakes up.

"It's been overwhelming after the attack itself, so we've been taking it day-by-day, minute-by-minute," said Skakun. "It's also been overwhelming because there's been so much support from the community."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money for Williams' partner so she can be with him while he recovers.

The two men who allegedly attacked Williams were arrested at the scene for assault causing bodily harm and have been released from custody pending further investigation.

Police have obtained cell phone video from a witness and are asking anyone else who saw what happened to call them.

No charges have been laid.