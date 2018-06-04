

CTV Vancouver Island





A 79-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on a highway near Black Creek Sunday, officials have confirmed.

The man was driving on Highway 19A between Campbell River and Courtenay when it's believed he may have attempted a u-turn.

A truck collided with the car, sending both into a ditch and shearing a BC Hydro power pole.

The 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash and subsequent investigation shut down Highway 19A for hours Sunday. Hydro crews were also on scene to assess the power pole. The highway reopened at around 10 p.m.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.