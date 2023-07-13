Man, 41, arrested with drugs, stolen truck in View Royal

A 41-year-old man was arrested in View Royal early Thursday morning after police say he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle with a large quantity of drugs.

The West Shore RCMP responded shortly after midnight to a call about a man in a white 2014 Toyota pickup truck parked on Glenairlie Drive.

While checking on the man, police discovered the truck had been reported stolen in Duncan.

The man was arrested for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Upon searching the man and the vehicle, officers uncovered a large quantity of drugs, including approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 24 grams of fentanyl and four grams of crack cocaine, police said.

The suspect was released from custody with a scheduled court appearance.

Police continue to investigate both the stolen truck and the drugs seized at the scene.