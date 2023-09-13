Man, 40, wanted by 3 Greater Victoria police forces

Investigators are asking the public for help finding a 40-year-old man who is wanted by three Greater Victoria police forces for outstanding warrants.

Victoria police say Sheldon Gulbrandsen is wanted on an assault charge in the city, as well as on a breach of probation warrant in Saanich and charges of assault and theft on the West Shore.

The Victoria Police Department says Gulbrandsen failed to show up for court on all four charges.

He is described as five feet, 11 inches tall, with a slim build and light brown hair.

Anyone who sees Gulbrandsen is asked to call 911, or call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Anonymous tips can be made through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).