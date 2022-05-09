Man, 30, dead after single-vehicle crash in Saanich

A 30-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Saanich, B.C.

Police were called to the crash scene on Cordova Bay Road, west of Ash Road, at approximately 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

The driver had to be extricated from the car and was rushed to hospital, however he died of his injuries, according to a statement Monday from the Saanich Police Department.

The young man was the lone occupant of the grey four-door Mitsubishi Lancer, police said.

Investigators say the car was travelling eastbound on Cordova Bay Road when it veered off the road and struck a tree head-on.

Officers are still working to determine the cause of the crash. The road was closed for several hours and reopened just after midnight.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the grey Mitsubishi in the area prior to the crash to contact investigators at 250-475-4321.