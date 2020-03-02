VICTORIA -- A 25-year-old man is dead after a workplace accident in Langford.

Mounties were called to food service business Sysco Victoria at 2881 Amy Rd. at approximately 4 a.m. Monday.

Police say the young man appears to have been struck by a semi-truck in the parking lot, where he died of his injuries.

The West Shore RCMP are in the early stages of their investigation and are not releasing the victim's identity at this time.

WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service remained on scene Monday morning.