Man, 18, charged with manslaughter after 17-year-old killed in Duncan, B.C.
Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of another teen last year.
The incident occurred on March 1, 2021, when police were called to a home along Cowichan Lake Road for reports of an assault with a weapon around 1 a.m.
When police arrived, they found two people outside of the residence, including a 17-year-old boy who was suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.
The injured youth was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The other person found at the home, also a boy under the age of 18, surrendered to police without incident.
"This is a horrible tragedy," said Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples at the time.
"We are a small town. We celebrate together and we mourn together," she said.
The accused, now 18, had his charge of manslaughter approved by Crown counsel on Feb. 27. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on March 8, according to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.
