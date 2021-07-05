VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island's newest attraction will open to the public starting next week.

The 10-storey tall Malahat SkyWalk viewing platform will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.

The spiralling lookout tower stands 250 metres above sea level, according to the company, and is located off the Malahat Highway approximately 35 minutes north of Victoria.

The viewing platform is accessible for children and people with a "wide range" of mobility levels and offers views of Canada and the U.S. coast, including the Saanich Peninsula, Gulf Islands, San Juan Island and Mt. Baker

The SkyWalk also includes a 20-metre long spiral slide and an "adventure net" in the middle of the tower that can be climbed on to see views below.

"Guests will find a deeper connection to nature learning about the trees, birds, animals and marine life of this coastal region unique to B.C.," the company said in a statement on July 1.

The Malahat Skywalk is located on Malahat Nation territory. The company says it has partnered with the Nation to ensure Indigenous stories and perspectives are part of the visitor experience.

The entire project cost roughly $17 million to complete.