Malahat highway to see overnight traffic delays through to fall, ministry says
More delays are in store for travellers on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island.
The British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says repair work through the Tunnel Hill area will require single-lane alternating traffic overnight starting Sept. 11.
The reduced traffic flow will be in place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow contractors to work on drainage, grading and paving.
The province says the work is expected to occur four to five nights each week, including some Sunday nights, until the project is complete in the fall.
"Travellers should expect delays of as much as 20 minutes through the site during the overnight work," the ministry said in a release Friday.
"The timing for this construction work was selected during low-traffic times to minimize impact to travellers."
Additional traffic stoppages may occur during daytime hours to allow contractors to move personnel and equipment, according to the ministry.
These brief stoppages will only occur outside of peak travel times, the province said.
The construction work marks the final phase of repairs at the Tunnel Hill site, which was washed out during the atmospheric river flooding in November 2021.
Drivers are reminded to drive according to conditions and observe traffic-management personnel and signage in the area.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hits
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
BREAKING | Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night killed at least 296 people, the country's Interior Ministry said.
Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
According to a new ranking by U.S. News, Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, with Switzerland taking the top position.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
RECAP | Poilievre's rally-style Conservative convention speech, as it happened
Pierre Poilievre delivered a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News covered the address live, recap our minute-by-minute updates.
New footage from police body cams, drones shows how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
Vancouver
-
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hears
A Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
-
B.C. health minister holds last-minute news conference before Surrey health-care rally
With frustrated doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital set to rally Saturday afternoon at city hall, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke at length Friday about plans to improve hospital conditions.
-
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination case
University of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
Edmonton
-
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public School superintendent Darrel Robertson apologized at a news conference on Friday after the board informed parents earlier this week that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
-
Man charged with 'dangerous operation' of boat through Whitemud Creek
A man has been charged for driving a powerboat through Edmonton's Whitemud Creek, nearly hitting other water users, earlier in the summer.
-
3 females groped in Whyte Avenue area, police searching for culprit
Police are investigating three sexual assaults that happened in the Whyte Avenue area on Sept. 1 and 2.
Toronto
-
Nearly 500 educational assistants fired from Peel District School Board: union
OPSEU Local 2100, the union representing educational assistants within the Peel District School Board, has reported the termination of nearly 500 EAs days before the start of the new school year.
-
'Brilliant, amazing': Ontario mom remembers son authorities say died from Kenneth Law's products as death toll reaches 120
An Ontario mom is remembering her son who died by suicide using products police believe he ordered online from alleged suicide salesman Kenneth Law, as the number of deaths Law may be linked to climbed to at least 120.
-
Ford says it's important parents are informed about children's decisions amid debate over pronouns in schools
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it is important that parents are informed "when their children make a decision" amid an ongoing debate over students' preferred pronouns in school.
Calgary
-
142 E. coli cases connected to Calgary-area daycares confirmed; 26 sick kids in hospital
The number of confirmed E. coli cases connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares continues to spike, reaching 142 as of Friday afternoon.
-
Jupiter Theatre teams up with Calgary circus artists on The Time Machinist
It appears to be circus season in Calgary.
-
Pet-friendly rental shortage leading to shelter overcrowding
The Community Animal Services shelter has 88 per cent of its kennels filled, but over the last couple years it hasn’t been uncommon to be over capacity.
Montreal
-
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
-
Garbage pickup to become biweekly in Montreal suburb in bid to cut carbon footprint
The task of taking out the trash will soon be biweekly for residents in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. The Montreal suburb says it will begin collecting garbage once every two weeks, year-round, starting in November.
-
The REM vs. the car: Which is faster? Here are the results of a test run
Commuters have a new option to get between downtown Montreal and the South Shore. Montreal’s new light-rail network, the REM, is up and running.
Atlantic
-
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
-
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Pathologist testifies in trial of Manitoba jail guard, explains cause of inmate's death
New details have come to light as to what actually caused the death of an Indigenous inmate following an hours-long standoff inside a Manitoba jail more than two years ago.
-
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
Curtain closes on Celebrations Dinner Theatre
A dinner theatre in the midst of strike action is closing its doors permanently.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charge
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing a federal terrorism charge.
-
Memorial set up for Brantford woman on the 40th anniversary of her disappearance
A memorial has been set up in Brantford for Mary Hammond, who disappeared 40 years ago while walking to work.
-
Ager Hasan’s sentencing decision delayed, victim advocate groups applaud parole recommendation
The sentencing hearing for Ager Hasan wrapped up on Friday, but it will still be a few weeks before we know when he’ll be eligible for parole.
Regina
-
Pedestrian dead following collision with 'large truck,' Regina police say
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a vehicle in east Regina Friday afternoon, police said.
-
Regina police ask for help in search for 5 stolen wheelchairs
The Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association and the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help after multiple wheelchairs and related sports equipment were stolen earlier this week.
-
'Represents those who have fallen': New Guidon presented to the RCMP in Regina
A new Guidon was presented to the RCMP during a ceremony in Regina on Friday at the Training Academy.
Barrie
-
Man charged with being impaired after multi-vehicle crash in Barrie sends 5 to hospital
A driver accused of being impaired and leaving the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie is facing charges.
-
Residents left to rebuild after historic apartment building collapses in Penetanguishene
Crews are preparing to demolish the remainder of a historic apartment building in Penetanguishene after it collapsed while the tenants who called it home try to pick up the pieces.
-
Investigation ongoing 2 years after Simcoe County man found dead with hands and feet bound
It has been two years since the body of Gordon Banks was found outside a large rural property, and the Nottawasaga OPP is seeking the public's assistance to identify a suspect as the investigation continues.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in 33-year-old woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection with an Aug. 29 homicide.
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury victim defrauded $9,500 in Kijiji lumber scam
A fraud scheme using Kijiji to sell ‘leftover lumber’ has been uncovered in Greater Sudbury.
-
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
-
Allegations of nepotism, mismanagement surface at Sudbury town hall
The company at the centre of a road dispute with City of Greater Sudbury staff was given a chance to air its grievances about this summer's work stoppage at a town hall Thursday night.