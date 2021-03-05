VICTORIA -- Traffic has been brought to a standstill on the Malahat highway after large rocks fell onto the roadway Friday.

According to DriveBC, both lanes of the Malahat are closed between West Shore Parkway and Finlayson Arm Road Friday afternoon as crews assess and clear the area. No detours are currently available.

The closure comes as work crews were performing planned rock scaling on the highway, which caused traffic delays in the area.

UPDATE - #BCHwy1 - Rocks on the road has closed both directions in Goldstream. No detour available, assessment in progress. Next update approximately 3:30 PM.

Info here: https://t.co/NwTAAQZGbK — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 5, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.