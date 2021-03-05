Advertisement
Malahat highway closed to traffic after rockslide
Published Friday, March 5, 2021 3:20PM PST Last Updated Friday, March 5, 2021 3:22PM PST
Traffic was stalled on the Malahat Friday due to rocks on the roadway: March 5, 2021 (CTV News)
Share:
VICTORIA -- Traffic has been brought to a standstill on the Malahat highway after large rocks fell onto the roadway Friday.
According to DriveBC, both lanes of the Malahat are closed between West Shore Parkway and Finlayson Arm Road Friday afternoon as crews assess and clear the area. No detours are currently available.
The closure comes as work crews were performing planned rock scaling on the highway, which caused traffic delays in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED IMAGES