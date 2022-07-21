Major leak in Comox Valley water system prompts water restrictions
Major leak in Comox Valley water system prompts water restrictions
The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) is warning residents of a "major leak" at its Black Creek-Oyster Bay water system, which requires community water restrictions until repairs are complete.
The Black Creek-Oyster Bay water system supplies water to about 2,200 residents.
Until repairs are complete, residents in the area are under a stage-three water restriction, which bans watering lawns or boulevards, prohibits filling or adding water to swimming pools, hot tubs, garden ponds, or decorative gardens, and restricts the washing of vehicles, boats, or other large equipment with water.
A map of the Black Creek-Oyster Bay water system service area can be found below and on the CVRD website.
The Black Creek-Oyster Bay water system service area is shown. (CVRD)
The CVRD made the announcement Wednesday, after it says it discovered a large crack on a portion of cement piping beside the water treatment plant.
"Our team noticed an unusually high consumption rate in the BCOB water system and ended up finding a major leak in one of our pipes," said Kris La Rose, senior manager of water/wastewater services for the CVRD, in a statement Wednesday.
"A bypass is being installed until the pipe can be repaired, which will significantly reduce the amount of water available in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay area."
Repairs are expected to be complete at the end of August.
During this time, water quality and cleanliness will not be affected, according to the CVRD.
Some road delays may also be required for short periods of time as crews repair and install pipes.
"We’re asking residents in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay area to reduce their water use and only focus on essential consumption," said La Rose.
"Our hope is to avoid an emergency Stage 4 level, and following these restrictions will help that greatly."
