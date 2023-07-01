Magnitude 4.1 quake shakes west of Port Clements, B.C.

PORT CLEMENTS, B.C. -

A minor earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Graham Island in Haida Gwaii, B.C.

Earthquakes Canada reports a 4.1 magnitude quake struck just before 3:00 a.m. PST.

The tremor was recorded 78 km west of Port Clements, B.C.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There are no reports of damage, and none are anticipated.

No tsunami is expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.