Magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes just off Greater Victoria
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 9:23AM PST
The earthquake shook around 8:44 a.m. Friday (Pacific Northwest Seismic Network / Google Maps)
VICTORIA -- A magnitude 3.0 earthquake rumbled off the coast of the Saanich area Friday morning.
According to U.S.-based earthquake monitoring organization, Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the earthquake struck about 10.9 km northeast of Victoria, in the Hero Strait.
PNSN says that the earthquake shook at approximately 8:44 a.m. at a depth of about 21 kilometres.
According to Oak Bay police, there are reports of some Oak Bay residents feeling the quake Friday morning.