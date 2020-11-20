VICTORIA -- A magnitude 3.0 earthquake rumbled off the coast of the Saanich area Friday morning.

According to U.S.-based earthquake monitoring organization, Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the earthquake struck about 10.9 km northeast of Victoria, in the Hero Strait.

PNSN says that the earthquake shook at approximately 8:44 a.m. at a depth of about 21 kilometres.

According to Oak Bay police, there are reports of some Oak Bay residents feeling the quake Friday morning.